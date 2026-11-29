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WASHINGTON — Citing effort, accountability and team identity — and a lack thereof — Washington Wizards president Michael Winger explained the firing of former coach Brian Keefe on Sunday, hours after he was relieved of his duties.

The Wizards started the season 7-13 and have lost six of those games by 15 or more points, including Keefe's final game, a 116-91 loss to the Magic. Through 20 games, and despite an influx of talent onto the roster, the team hasn't taken the steps that the franchise had hoped for.

"Our performance at this point in time, while we certainly had some highlights, we had more lowlights than highlights," Winger said. "Brian alone was not responsible for that. I want to make that clear. This is an organizational endeavor and the successes, the setbacks, those are on all of us, if not equally, at least simultaneously. Everyone in this building has accountability for how we have been performing, for our waning effort, for our waning toughness."

Keefe, who took over on an interim basis midway through the 2023-24 season after the team fired Wes Unseld Jr., went 50-173 with the Wizards. He was given a chance to coach the team as it looked to come out of a rebuild, but its play this season necessitated a change, he and general manager Will Dawkins said.

The team named Adam Caporn, former assistant coach and the head coach of the Australian men's national team, as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

While the results were worrying for the organization, how they happened was what led to Keefe's firing.

"A consistent regression in effort," Winger noted as an issue through 20 games. "In addition to repeat mistakes without necessarily immediate substitutions, lack of attention to detail, despite practicing certain things. I think the consequence system didn't necessarily meet some of the slippage that we were seeing on the basketball court."

After selecting AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick in the NBA draft, the Wizards had hoped to see marked improvement this season. Anthony Davis and Trae Young joined a young core with Dybantsa that also has Alex Sarr, the No. 2 pick in 2024, and Tre Johnson, the sixth pick last year. But that talent has not translated into winning.

The Wizards haven't made the playoffs since 2021, haven't had a winning record since 2017-18 and haven't won a playoff round since the 2016-17 season.

"None of us are escaping accountability for how the team is performing or assembled," Winger said. "At the very end of the day, I think, of course, I'm not unbiased or objective, but I think the amount of talent that we have in the building is pretty extraordinary. For where we were in the summer of 2023 to where we are now, it's a substantial shift in the amount of talent, particularly the young talent that we have in the building."

Caporn takes over a team that is headed on the road — the Wizards will visit the Hornets on Monday night, the Heat on Thursday and the Knicks on Sunday. During that stretch, he'll tinker with strategies to try to maximize the team's play and fix what has been wrong in recent weeks.

"Some of them are going to evolve over time — can't do anything drastic," he said Sunday of strategies that will be improved upon. "We're going to make some adjustments defensively to try and play to our strengths a little bit more. It won't be easy, we'll make some mistakes with it. If we're committed to the effort, consistency we need, we believe, over time, it'll help us be the defensive team we need to be and no doubt talent should provide."

Now, the Wizards, a team that entered the season with higher expectations than it has had in years, will try to salvage what was supposed to be a promising year.

"No one's happy with what's happened, especially me," Caporn said. "I'm not void of responsibility. It was a difficult day yesterday. I've felt the same sentiment from the players, that the responsibility is on all of us. We've let each other down, we're not happy with where we're at."

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