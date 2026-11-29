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Left-hander Shota Imanaga is moving to Texas, agreeing to a $51 million, three-year contract with the Rangers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

The addition of Imanaga would put another experienced arm in Texas' rotation. The Rangers also have Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore and Nathan Eovaldi.

The 33-year-old Imanaga went 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA in a career-high 32 starts for the Chicago Cubs this year. He was hurt by the long ball, allowing 35 homers in 174 1/3 innings.

Nicknamed "The Throwing Philosopher," Imanaga features a deceptive four-seam fastball that he usually locates at the top of the strike zone, to go along with an effective splitter. He also mixes in a sweeper, sinker, curveball and slider.

Imanaga quickly became a fan favorite in Chicago after he agreed to a $53 million, four-year contract in January 2024. He recited a couple of lines from the song "Go Cubs Go" in English during his first news conference after the deal was announced.

Imanaga was terrific in his first season with Chicago, making the NL All-Star team while going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA. He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year race and fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

He took the mound for the Cubs on opening day in 2025 and pitched four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his native Japan. In his eighth start last year, he strained his left hamstring while going to cover first during a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee on May 4.

Imanaga had a 2.82 ERA when he went on the injured list. He returned on June 26 at St. Louis and went 6-6 with a 4.14 ERA over his final 17 starts of the 2025 regular season. He made two appearances in the playoffs, allowing six runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Imanaga became a free agent last year after the Cubs declined an option to keep his contract by guaranteeing $57 million for the 2026-28 seasons and he turned down a $15.25 million option for 2026. But he ended up accepting the team's qualifying offer of $22,025,000.

Imanaga is 35-21 with a 3.45 ERA in 86 career starts. He has 465 strikeouts and 91 walks in 492 1/3 innings.

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AP Baseball Writer Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

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