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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's never let his attention stray from Saturday night's opponent — Purdue. His players didn't either. Win, and everything else, they told themselves, would take care of itself.

It did though there were some anxious moments along the way.

The waiting game that began Friday night with losses by Nebraska and Minnesota to hurt the Hoosiers' long-shot chance of reaching next weekend's Big Ten championship game turned brighter Saturday when No. 15 USC routed cross-city rival No. 10 UCLA 45-10 before the Hoosiers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) took the field.

Then nearly an hour after the Hoosiers blew out rival Purdue 41-14 for the third straight year, the Hoosiers collected the Old Oaken Bucket and began inquiring about whether Washington would give the 2025 Big Ten champs a chance to repeat, The Huskies took care of their part by pulling a second straight upset, this time beating Oregon on the road 33-27 in double overtime.

And just like that Indiana and UCLA and the two former James Madison coaches will square off next weekend in Indianapolis.

"Shoutout to Washington," receiver Charlie Becker said after catching TD passes of 62 and 32 yards and scoring on a 22-yard run against Purdue. "See you in Indianapolis."

Becker was the only Indiana player to speak after the Oregon-Washington result went final.

Cignetti was available while the game was still in regulation and when asked about what he knew, the two-time Associated Press Coach of the Year responded in his trademark blunt fashion: "I know nothing."

But it was clear by the end of Indiana's game that everyone associated with the program was watching what was happening in Eugene. The fans still inside Indiana's home stadium started chanting "Let's go Huskies!" late in the game.

In the press box, cell phones and computers tuned into the Ducks game as Washington first blew a 27-13 fourth-quarter lead, then took advantage of Oregon's missed extra point near the end of regulation and a missed field goal to start the first overtime.

For Cignetti, the son of a Hall of Fame coach and a former Nick Saban assistant who has been working the sideline since 1983, Saturday was unlike anything he'd experienced before — and it's certainly a position he wants to be in again.

"I've never been in this situation where you're kind of waiting for the next 30 minutes or so to see if you're getting ready to play or not," he said.

Cignetti knows now that he will be getting ready for another game, and if he wins that, the Hoosiers will punch their ticket to a third straight playoff appearance and have a chance to defend their national championship, too.

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