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SALT LAKE CITY — It's a Thanksgiving tradition: Many families go around the table, saying what we're grateful for. But what would happen if we gave that question a place on an ordinary Wednesday?

KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend said there are many truths about gratitude that we need to remember. Not just as a practice, but as a way of life.

He shared some research-based truths about gratitude and how to put them to work immediately.

Gratitude Allows Us To Experience the Good

Gratitude Can Move Us From Feeling Served to Feeling Loved

Gratitude Is Contagious When You Give it a Voice

Gratitude Makes Us Want More of Each Other

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.