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One of the men convicted in the 2019 killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors has been released from prison on parole, according to New York State Department of Corrections records.

Luchiano Lewis, now 21, was released from Franklin Correctional Facility on October 14, nearly seven years after the murder, according to the records.

Majors was 18 years old, from Virginia and on the cusp of finishing her first semester at Barnard when Lewis, then 14, and two other teens approached her at the edge of a steep staircase in New York's Morningside Park. Prosecutors said the teens intended to take her iPhone.

In the weeks after the attack, news of Majors' killing shook her upper Manhattan campus community and images of the bright young freshman with a dazzling smile were shared across the nation, sparking an outpouring of grief and support.

In a September 2021 plea hearing, Lewis said he knew one of the other teens had a knife but did not know Majors had been stabbed or killed until he saw a news story about the attack the next day.

"The next morning, I heard there was a murder in the park. I looked up the story on a phone and saw a photo of the dead girl and I realized it was the girl we had robbed," Lewis said, according to a copy of a statement he read in court at the hearing.

One of the other teens involved in the attack, Rashaun Weaver, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was convicted and sentenced to 14 years to life in prison. The other teen, who was not tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to a first-degree robbery charge.

"As a human, I feel ashamed, embarrassed and sad at the role I played in destroying two families. Nothing I say or do can change that fact," Lewis said at his sentencing in 2021.

Majors' parents said they were forever changed by the loss of their daughter, who they described as a musician, poet and developing journalist in a statement previously shared with CNN.

In a written remembrance after her passing, Majors' father wrote, "She loved life and got her money's worth out of it. The family is heartbroken and will miss her so very much."