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DENVER — Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman underwent offseason surgery to clean up his left shoulder and is expected to be ready for the spring.

Goodman spent time on the injured list in August with a strained left shoulder in the midst of a season where he hit .245 with 41 homers and 88 RBIs. His big season included a pair of three-homer games.

The 27-year-old Goodman has now gone deep 72 times over the last two seasons, which is tied for the sixth-most homers in a two-year span by a primary catcher.

Goodman hasn't become a Coors Field creation, either, with a major league-leading 25 dingers on the road in 2026. It's the most road homers in a season by a primary catcher in the NL, eclipsing the mark held by Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, who had 24 in 1972. Goodman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, became the first Rockies player to lead the majors in road home runs in team history.

He also made back-to-back All-Star Game rosters, the first Rockies player to accomplish the feat since 2019 when third baseman Nolan Arenado (2015-19), outfielder Charlie Blackmon (2017-19) and shortstop Trevor Story (2018-19) all made consecutive appearances.

Behind the plate, Goodman won 77 of 113 ABS challenges. It was fourth-most in the majors. His 3.9 runs above average were second among big-league catchers, according to Baseball Savant.

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