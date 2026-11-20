Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Buying a first home means clearing two major financial hurdles: the down payment and the closing costs.

Depending on the sales price, these costs can add up to tens of thousands of dollars, which the average first-time buyer may not have on hand.

To make homeownership possible, many parents or grandparents are helping with the down payment. The National Association of Realtors reported that about a quarter of first-time buyers used loans or gifts from family and friends for their down payment.

Ivory Homes is rewarding that generosity with a program that helps cover closing costs.

Here's why it's needed — and why you might want to take advantage of it if you're in the market for your first home.

Rates and prices are squeezing buyers

According to the data, home prices are still rising. The National Association of Realtors calculated the median existing-home price was $417,500 in September. That was an all-time high for that month, as well as the 39th straight month of year-over-year gains.

In some areas of Utah, buyers are also facing an affordability crisis.

The Salt Lake Board of Realtors affordability report showed that the median single-family price in Salt Lake County hit a record $645,000 in the second quarter of 2026. At that price, a household would need about in annual income $186,827 to afford that home — and yet the median household earnings in the county are $97,494.

Photo: Ivory Homes

Utah homebuyers are making the numbers work

With figures like these, it's no surprise that first-time buyers are feeling the pinch. National Association of Realtors reports that first-time buyers now account for just 21% of purchases nationally, a record low. Meanwhile, their typical age is 40, an all-time high.

In Utah, however, first-time homebuyers are trending younger. At 30, Provo has the youngest median age of homebuyers in the country despite Utah County having a similar income/home price gap to Salt Lake County's.

Savvy homebuyers of any age find ways to make the numbers work. They include new builds in their home search to eliminate immediate repair expenses and look outside of urban cores where commutes are still manageable.

Whether they save for years to make their own down payment or get down payment assistance from family members, they also take advantage of rate buydowns and closing cost incentives to make homeownership attainable.

The surprising amount of closing costs

The down payment isn't the only thing due upfront when you purchase a home. Closing costs — which include lender origination fees, title services, the appraisal and prepaid taxes — sometimes catch first-time homebuyers by surprise.

"Expect to pay about 2% to 5% of your total loan amount in mortgage closing costs," Linda Bell explains in an article for Bankrate. As an example, she adds, "If you've taken out a $400,000 loan, that means your closing costs might range from $8,000 to $20,000."

Thousands of dollars is a hard pill for most buyers to swallow. Ivory Homes is making it easier.

Photo: Ivory Homes

How Ivory helps first-time homebuyers

With interest rates and prices threatening to push potential first-time buyers out of the market, a few thousand dollars can make a big difference. Many parents are already pitching in to ease the financial burden, and Ivory Homes is taking it one step further.

Through its Ivory gift program, Ivory covers up to $10,000 in closing costs when family members help with a down payment of at least 3%. This incentive is specifically for those who are financing the purchase of a new Ivory home through Momentum Loans, the homebuilder's preferred lender.

It's a gift that opens doors for first-time buyers who might otherwise be priced out. And the program can be combined with other financing incentives from Momentum Loans, including rate buydowns.

Ivory and Momentum are offering temporary rate buydowns on select homes. Qualified buyers can get rates as low as 3.75% in year one on an FHA 30-year fixed loan. Other buydowns are also available.

Regardless of the rate or loan type, the first mortgage payment on a home that closes in December won't be due until February.

Find out more about the Ivory Gift program at ivoryhomes.com/gift, and connect with a sales professional about available homes for first-time buyers.