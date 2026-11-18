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MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo heard "MVP!" chants. For the first time, they likely made the Milwaukee Bucks cringe.

Such is what happens when eras, and viewpoints, change.

Antetokounmpo's first game against the Bucks — his former team, which he led to the 2021 NBA title — couldn't have gone better for himself and the Miami Heat. He finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and a highlight-reel block, and the Heat got a 137-130 win.

"I don't think it was weird," Antetokounmpo said.

It was never a game until the final moments: Miami pulled ahead by 30, and Milwaukee's game-ending 30-9 run didn't exactly put the outcome in doubt. And by the time Antetokounmpo got his first field goal, late in the first half, the Heat were up by 24 and well on their way.

He left the court quickly when the game was over, though in fairness, there aren't many players in the current Bucks rotation who had big roles when he starred there for his first 13 seasons in the league.

"I think since I was a kid, when I play basketball, I try to lock in as much as I can," Antetokounmpo said. "People that have been around me know how I operate on game days. I try not to say much, I try to not interact as much and the only thing on my mind is how can I help my team win and how I can do my job."

Giannis vs. Milwaukee was one of the subplots, on a night with many of them. It was Miami's "Vice City" night, a collaboration with the makers of "Grand Theft Auto VI" to celebrate Thursday's long-awaited release of that video game. And it was a homecoming for the four players Miami had to part with to get Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr., those being Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

"We really do view those guys in such a great regard," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It is love. It's just tough. It's an awkward part of the business. We're trying to do something and they're trying to do something. ... You have to have the discipline to focus on the task, not the storylines, not the emotions."

Jakucionis scored 20 points for Milwaukee, while Ware had 11, Jaquez had 10 and Herro had eight — plus heard boos for some of the night.

"You can't deny that there's going to be emotions when you return back to a place, whether you were there for a year (or) for seven years," Milwaukee coach Taylor Jenkins said. "I know they have a lot of positive experiences here, both on the court and in the city, and the relationships they have ... but they're on the other side of the coin now."

Earlier in the day, Herro spoke with reverence for Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley and the franchise that got his NBA career started. He still considers Miami home, if not his full-time home, in large part because his children were born in South Florida.

"It was definitely an experience," Herro said. "It was cool to be back, being on the other side. Obviously, a different perspective. You know, hats off to them. They played a great game tonight. Made a lot of shots. Giannis got downhill, made plays for everybody."

Herro and Heat center Bam Adebayo — teammates for all seven of Herro's Miami seasons — got into a scuffle this past summer in Las Vegas over a disagreement; the two didn't speak and didn't seem to acknowledge one another Wednesday.

"When I'm in competitive mode, I don't really talk to anybody," Adebayo said.

But in the end, all eyes were on the Giannis-vs.-Milwaukee matchup. And Round 1 went to Antetokounmpo.

"It doesn't matter who I play," Antetokounmpo said. "I could have been playing against my four brothers and my two sons. It doesn't matter. I try to do my best and try to do things that I've worked on and try to have fun."

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