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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are trading third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in a six-player swap that nets them right-hander Bryce Miller and two other pitchers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Royals also are sending reliever James McArthur and minor league pitcher L.P. Langevin to Seattle for right-hander Logan Evans and left-hander Jose Ferrer, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending physicals.

The centerpiece of the trade is the 26-year-old Garcia, the MVP of the World Baseball Classic for the victorious Venezuelans earlier this year. He was an All-Star for the Royals in 2025, when he batted .286 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs while winning a Gold Glove.

The breakout season by the slick-fielding Garcia earned him a five-year, $57.5 million deal through the 2030 season that includes a club option for 2031. But he struggled with injuries last season, beginning with a right hamstring strain in May, an injury to his hand in June and a strained left hamstring in August. He ended up playing in just 82 games, hitting .268 with three homers and 38 RBIs.

Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners' president of baseball operations, said recently that one of his primary goals this offseason was to improve the club's defense. Garcia has long been considered a standout defensive third baseman, and he also offers positional versatility, with plenty of experience at second base, shortstop and even a handful of games in the outfield.

McArthur went 5-7 with a 4.92 ERA for Kansas City in 2024, spending part of the season as the closer, before missing 2025 because of elbow surgery. He had hoped to return this past season, but elbow inflammation limited him to four minor league appearances.

Meanwhile, Royals general manager JJ Picollo said after the season that he would be aggressive in pursuit of pitching, especially after injuries and ineffectiveness were the primary culprits in an underwhelming 69-93 finish.

The 28-year-old Miller, who was popular among Seattle fans, primarily has been a starter during his career and is expected to slide into the Kansas City rotation. He went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA last season and is 28-31 with a 4.04 ERA over his four-year career.

The 25-year-old Evans was mostly a starter as a rookie in 2025, when he went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA. And while he missed all of last season after undergoing elbow surgery in January, the expectation is that he could be ready for spring training.

The 26-year-old Ferrer offers relief help as Kansas City rebuilds almost its entire bullpen. He was acquired by the Mariners from the Nationals ahead of last season, and the left-hander ended up going 4-4 with three saves and a 4.18 ERA in 73 games.

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