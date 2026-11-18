WASHINGTON — Starting Dec. 14, every person living in a household that gets federal housing assistance will have to prove they're a U.S. citizen or an eligible immigrant.

The rule, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development finalized on Nov. 10, doesn't change the law. Instead, it tightens the enforcement of the existing Housing and Community Development Act of 1980. The rule will affect public housing, Section 8 housing, project-based rental assistance and more across the nation.

"President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over," said HUD Secretary Scott Turner. "It's unacceptable that America's homeless veterans, disabled, elderly and victims of domestic violence languish on waitlists while illegals and ineligibles scam our system."

Many housing authorities and lawmakers, on the other hand, have publicly asked the department not to proceed with the rule, saying it will create mass evictions and force family separation.

Details of the rule

Since 1995, ineligible noncitizens and U.S. citizens have lived together in subsidized housing — but the federal government has only subsidized the eligible individuals. The household pays a higher rate to cover the ineligible renters.

The department's new rule eliminates that option entirely.

"American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill," Turner added. "Promises made, promises kept."

Starting Dec. 14, to receive housing benefits, every member of a household must be verified as a U.S. citizen or an eligible noncitizen — such as lawful permanent residents, refugees and asylees.

The rule also requires two-step verification for citizenship, whereas previously citizens had to sign a declaration and noncitizens had to submit immigration documents verified through the federal SAVE system.

Now, tenants might also have to submit physical, certified documentation such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate.

"HUD housing assistance is intended for U.S. citizens and a narrow list of eligible noncitizens," the department's press release read. A recent audit of all HUD-assisted households found nearly 200,000 tenants without verified citizenship. "HUD-funded housing serves only a quarter of eligible households in need," the press release continued.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the days of illegal aliens, ineligibles and fraudsters gaming the system and riding the coattails of American taxpayers are over," said Secretary Turner.

Widespread opposition

Although Turner said Americans should no longer "foot the bill," the federal department does not project any cost savings.

In fact, the official Regulatory Impact Analysis predicts the rule will cost up to $251 million when accounting for replacement households, evictions and administrative implementation costs.

A joint letter signed by 22 Democratic senators pushed back against the rule, arguing against the idea of Americans "footing the bill."

"Under the current Section 214 proration model, mixed-status households receive less rental assistance and pay more in rent compared to households where every family member is eligible for assistance," the letter to Turner read.

"Considering that about 80,000 individuals will be displaced from housing by the rule, anticipated homelessness costs alone could easily exceed $100,000,000 within any one year," it continues.

Opponents of the rule call it an "impossible choice": requiring mixed-status households to expel ineligible family members or face eviction.

"This impossible choice will cause significant harm to these families," the National Housing Law Project wrote in a comment letter. "Both options will have lasting impacts on child and family health."

Opponents also argue the rule will affect 80,000 individuals across 20,000 households—many of whom, they say, are children.

"The proposed rule would bar children and other U.S. citizens who are eligible for housing subsidies from receiving them simply because they live with a family member with ineligible status," said the National Women's Law Center. "By doing so, the proposed rule increases their chances of housing instability and poverty, and the adverse effects these hardships have on their health and well-being."

The rule has already been finalized. Landlords will have 90 days after the rule's effective date on Dec. 14 to comply.