Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesThe 2026 Utah holiday display map is live'Keep Utah Monumental' campaign launches after cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-EscalanteState senator given corrective actions following workplace discrimination investigationMore stories you may be interested in Classified communications network at National Security Agency goes down, defense official says FAA temporarily stops router installations connected to air travel stoppage He plans to run 11,350 miles around the country. He's taking his family and God with him