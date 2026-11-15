IIHF says Russia won't take part in world junior hockey tournament in Canada

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ZURICH — Russia won't compete at the world junior hockey championships because of tournament host Canada's decision to bar Russian players, the International Ice Hockey Federation said Sunday.

The IIHF announcement came three days after the Russian Hockey Federation sought to have next month's tournament either relocated or canceled.

Canada had taken its position in response to a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling late last month that reinstated Russia to international hockey.

The world juniors tournament features the top men's players under age 20 and is being held in the province of Alberta beginning in late December.

"The IIHF confirms that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate in the World Junior Championship," the IIHF said in a short statement on social media.

"After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council has determined that Canada will remain as host and the tournament will proceed from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027 in Edmonton and Red Deer."

The CAS ruling overturned the IIHF's ban, which was imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said last weekend that it had been informed that it would be bumped from the tournament to make room for Russia. On Sunday, it said it would now be at the tournament.

Germany, which is hosting the 2027 men's world championship in May, also welcomed the announcement.

"The Canadian government has taken a clear position, and many nations have also taken a stand in recent weeks," German hockey federation CEO Frank H Lutz said.

"We now need that same level of planning security for our home World Championship in May, for the teams, the fans, and all our partners. We therefore call on the IIHF to provide clarification soon."

___

See AP's full sports coverage here