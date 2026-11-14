Kayla Harrison taps out Amanda Nunes to retain 135-pound title in co-main event of UFC 334 at MSG

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NEW YORK — Kayla Harrison retained her 135-pound championship when she choked out Amanda Nunes in the fourth round and spoiled the comeback bid of the woman widely recognized as the greatest female fighter in the co-main event of UFC 334 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Harrison (20-1) had plenty to prove in not only her first title defense as Nunes ended her three-year retirement for this title match, but in her fight since June 2025. She had spinal fusion surgery in January for a neck injury that delayed this anticipated fight until Saturday night at the Garden.

Nunes (23-6) tried to wrestle with the two-time Olympic gold medal judo champion in Harrison and ended the first two rounds flat on her back. Harrison landed a series of short punches and elbows to the head that seemed to tire her out — she admitted the difficulty in cutting weight to 135 pounds — as much as do damage to Nunes.

Harrison — who walked out to "Eye of the Tiger" while the fighter better known as the "Lioness" stretched and bounced on her tiptoes ahead of Bruce Buffer's introductions —wasted no time in the fourth round after she tripped out Nunes and followed her to the canvas to apply the rear naked choke.

"I think I'm still in shock," Harrison said.

Nunes may be considered the best in the sport.

Harrison staked her claim as the best of right now.

Ciryl Gane is set to defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Josh Hokit in the main event.

President Donald Trump has attended UFC events at the Garden in the past but was not on hand Saturday night. Trump said last week he was offering UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary, but he later said he was just kidding.

After bringing UFC to the White House lawn this summer, Trump brought White into the press briefing room on Monday. Trump briefly stood aside as White took questions.

White had his usual cageside seat and reveled in all that the global fight promotion has accomplished over the last 10 years of legal MMA fights in New York.

Conor McGregor won the lightweight championship in the main event of UFC's debut card at Madison Square Garden 10 years ago. Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are among the winners of major championship fights at MSG and topping this annual card has become a career goal for most champions.

Some fighters just want to go out on top in New York.

Stephen Thompson had fans chanting his "Wonderboy" nickname in his retirement fight against Charles Radtke in a welterweight bout. The 43-year-old Thompson, who twice fought for the welterweight championship, won via stoppage with a spinning wheel kick to Radtke's head in the third round. UFC played a video tribute to Thompson.

"I told myself I wasn't going to cry," Thompson said, with a catch in his voice. "We wouldn't have this sport if it wasn't for my fans."

Thompson laid his gloves on the mat, the symbolic farewell for a combat fighter before retirement.

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