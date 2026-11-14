Kosovo fans boo and whistle Israeli national anthem before 0-0 Nations League draw

Posted - Nov. 14, 2026 at 9:24 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Israel starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Israel in Pristina, Kosovo, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Israel starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Israel in Pristina, Kosovo, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

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PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo supporters booed and whistled Israel's national anthem before the 0-0 Nations League draw in Pristina on Saturday as the visitors were given another hostile reception because of their country's actions in Gaza.

Some of the Kosovan players also bowed their heads while the anthem was played, while Israel's players and coaching staff sang passionately, apparently in defiance of the home fans.

The supporters continued to boo and whistle the Israel players during the game, which ended in a draw despite Kosovo midfielder Veldin Hodža's sending-off in the 67th minute, after a second yellow card for a tactical foul.

Israel last month played two contentious games against Ireland, when the opposition players bowed their heads during the Israeli anthem and avoided shaking hands with their counterparts.

Those games were overshadowed by protests in Ireland against the games taking place, reaching the point where the Football Association of Ireland decided to move the home match from Dublin to a neutral venue in Serbia with no fans present.

That didn't stop the controversy, however, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu opting to boycott the matches.

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