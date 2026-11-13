Ravens coach says Lamar Jackson's injury typically requires a 6-10 week healing period

Posted - Nov. 13, 2026 at 9:06 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury.

Jackson was hurt during a Week 8 game against Buffalo. This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any specific details on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict.

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8. Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal," Minter said. "He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season."

Baltimore (4-5) hosts the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett, who is set to become their fourth different starting quarterback in a four-game span. Tyler Huntley, who was Jackson's backup, is on injured reserve with a toe issue.

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