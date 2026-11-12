News  / 

Make the Forgotten Carols a part of your holiday traditions this year

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 1:22 p.m.

 
If you haven't experienced The Forgotten Carols, consider this your invitation to make it part of your holiday plans!

If you haven't experienced The Forgotten Carols, consider this your invitation to make it part of your holiday plans! (Courtesy of Forgotten Carols)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — It's become a holiday tradition for Utah families. A show that brings a little extra magic, music and meaning to the Christmas season. If you haven't experienced The Forgotten Carols, consider this your invitation to make it part of your holiday plans!

Michael McLean is the creator of The Forgotten Carols, and Scott McLean is part of the cast bringing this beloved story to life. They gave us a look at what's new this year and shared details on how you can make it part of your Christmas tradition.

For more information, visit forgottencarols.com.

Most recent News stories

Lauren Tippetts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  