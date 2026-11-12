Make the Forgotten Carols a part of your holiday traditions this year

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's become a holiday tradition for Utah families. A show that brings a little extra magic, music and meaning to the Christmas season. If you haven't experienced The Forgotten Carols, consider this your invitation to make it part of your holiday plans!

Michael McLean is the creator of The Forgotten Carols, and Scott McLean is part of the cast bringing this beloved story to life. They gave us a look at what's new this year and shared details on how you can make it part of your Christmas tradition.

For more information, visit forgottencarols.com.