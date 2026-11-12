Broncos back out of the proposed trade with the Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have backed out of their proposed trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for inside linebacker Daiyan Henley.

The deal agreed to before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday would have sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to the Chargers for Henley, a fourth-year player with 51 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception in eight games this season.

The Broncos did not disclose the reason for canceling the deal in their announcement issued late Wednesday. The trade, per standard league practice, was subject to Henley passing a physical exam. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that the Broncos raised concern about Henley's knee and were unable to agree with the Chargers on a revised package of draft picks.

"We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward," the Broncos said in their statement.

The Broncos (7-2) have a bye this week. The winless Chargers (0-8) play at Baltimore on Monday.

Henley, a third-round selection out of Washington State in 2023, became a starter in his second season. In 41 games over the last three years, Henley has 301 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 15 passes defensed.

The Chargers, in a cheeky post on their social media accounts, recognized the trade cancelation with a graphic that read, "Welcome back, Daiyan." The words above a picture of Henley that read, "Thank you," were simply crossed out from their original message on Tuesday.

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