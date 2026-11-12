Andorra coach says goalkeeper Jesús Owono to decide if or when he returns after tragic collision

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MADRID — It will be up to Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono to decide when — or if — he will play again after his on-field collision with Jesús de Miguel resulted in the death of the Tenerife striker last week, Andorra coach Carles Manso said on Thursday.

Manso said the entire squad has been going through a difficult time after De Miguel's death following a second-division match in Spain last week. He said Owono was coping by staying near his close friends and relatives.

"He is deeply affected by the situation," Manso said in a pre-game news conference. "We will give him the space to feel completely free to decide whether, and when, he might want to return. He can make that decision whenever he feels the time is right and he truly feels prepared to do so."

Manso said it was a "delicate situation" for Owono. The goalie had already expressed his remorse for the incident and offered his condolences to De Miguel's family, which includes his wife and one-year-old daughter.

"As the person most directly involved, he faces a very complex challenge, and we must respect his personal process and his privacy," Manso said. "He is likely experiencing one of the most difficult periods of his life. Our role is simply to stay close to him and offer as much support as we possibly can."

De Miguel was challenging for the ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Owono near the end of the Nov. 2 match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. The 30-year-old De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest following the collision.

Police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings were unlikely.

Andorra's first match after De Miguel's death will be on Saturday at Almeria.

"We must remain united, as this is something we need to go through together, while also ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to process it individually," Manso said. "We want everyone to have the tools they need to gradually return to normalcy."

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