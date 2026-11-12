Four shot in 'active' scene in DC's Logan Circle neighborhood, police say

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At least four people were shot on Thursday morning in what police are describing as an "active" scene in Washington, DC's Logan Circle neighborhood, police have said.

The area is a trendy and busy neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area near 15th St. NW and P St. NW.

A shelter-in-place order is currently in effect for large portions of Dupont Circle and Logan Circle as law enforcement work to secure the area, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

The DC Metro Police Department's Emergency Response Team is responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.