US envoys meet with Putin in the Kremlin after Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

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MOSCOW — U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys met Thursday with President Vladimir Putin as Washington sought new momentum in peace efforts after two days of U.S.-mediated negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, brokered the talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the first direct discussions between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv in nine months as the push for peace stalled.

The two days of talks that ended Wednesday produced no major breakthrough, aside from an agreement to swap a large number of prisoners, with the exact figure still to be announced.

Kushner and Witkoff went straight to the Kremlin to brief Putin, and are scheduled to fly later to Dublin, Ireland, for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the conflict stretches towad the five-year mark.

Kushner said that one of the goals of the meeting with Putin was to get the Russian leader's blessing for European representatives to be part of the talks, which are looking at the continent's broader security arrangements.

The U.S. and Zelenskyy want Europe to appoint a single person to negotiate with Moscow.

But Moscow doesn't want European countries involved in the direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort. The Europeans are concerned about Russia's conduct and broader intentions on the continent.

Many in Europe see the inclusion of Moscow in discussions about postwar European security as an unwelcome concession to Putin, who has described NATO's eastward expansion as a main security threat to Russia. Putin has demanded the trans-Atlantic alliance's troops be pulled back from Russia's borders.

Some analysts say negotiators may be looking to grant Russia concessions on NATO's strategy in return for peace in Ukraine — a possibility that alarms European leaders.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi "agreed on many of the principles, but are still apart on some of the way to accomplish" peace, Kushner said in Moscow.

Putin reaffirmed to the U.S. envoys Moscow's rejection of any European troop presence in Ukraine, saying that Russia sees them as a security threat to its security and warns that they would be legitimate targets.

He also said Russia sees its border with Ukraine as the line of control — a reference to Moscow's claim over the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed in 2022 but never fully captured.

Zelenskyy is in Dublin for a meeting of more than 40 European countries that also includes NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Rutte said the U.S., Europe and Ukraine are "very much aligned" on what security guarantees should look like, following a meeting in Paris in January. "But now of course we need the peace deal, or at least a ceasefire," Rutte said.

Zelenskyy said political changes, including Democrats taking over the U.S. Congress in January following midterm elections and votes in France next year, could bring "a window of opportunity" for a peace deal.

"The political landscape in Europe could change in 2027. … We also see changes already taking place in the United States," Zelenskyy said in Dublin late Wednesday.

He called the proposed prisoner exchange a positive step but also insisted Ukraine won't surrender Russian-occupied territory in return for peace.

Russia and Ukraine have occasionally swapped prisoners, but both sides remain far apart in their terms for accepting a settlement.

Amid the negottiations, fighting continues along the 1,200-kilometer (about 750-mile) front line.

Russia's bigger army has been held back by dogged Ukrainian resistance while Moscow's drone and missile strikes aim to deny civilians heat, electricity and running water, sapping public morale in what Kyiv calls a "weaponization of winter."

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight. Its forces struck a drone-making plant in Kyiv and three other facilities producing missile fuel and drone components in the area around the Ukrainian capital, the ministry said.

Russia launched missiles and 123 drones, 73 of them jet-powered drones, at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. Hits were recorded at 17 locations, it said.

Ukraine is experiencing another slowdown in the U.S. Starshield system — SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service — that the country needs to defend itself against Russian attacks, Zelenskyy said Thursday on social media.

Military units have recorded "significant disruptions," including speed restrictions limiting its drones to 161 kph (100 mph), Zelenskyy said, adding that a military investigation established that the restrictions weren't random errors.

Ukraine uses Starlink and Starshield for intercepting Russian drones and launching its own mid- and long-range strikes.

Last month, limits on Ukrainian drone speeds severely disrupted operations and alarmed Kyiv officials who fear U.S. support could drop off.

Elon Musk acknowledged that his company SpaceX had throttled the Starlink internet service in Ukraine for about a week, saying the system couldn't be used for offensive strikes against Russia.

Zelenskyy said in Dublin that the speed limits cover operations in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and that Kyiv is trying to find out from U.S. officials what is going on. "If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going," he said.

A Russian serviceman was killed in St. Petersburg early Thursday when his vehicle exploded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's main criminal investigation agency. It didn't identify the victim or say who was behind the bombing.

The Fontanka news outlet said the victim was a colonel and that a bomb in his car exploded as he drove off.

Several senior Russian military officers have been killed by bombings and other attacks that Moscow blames on Ukraine. Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some attacks on Russian soil.

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Susie Blann and Samya Kullab in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jill Lawless in Dublin, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed.

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Follow the AP's coverage of the fighting in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine