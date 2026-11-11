Zack Wheeler and Yordan Alvarez earn MLB Comeback Player of the Year awards

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler was voted National League Comeback Player of the Year and Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez earned the American League honor on Wednesday night.

Alvarez also was picked for the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, ending a streak of five straight wins by Shohei Ohtani. Alvarez and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs won Hank Aaron Awards as the most outstanding offensive performers.

San Diego's Mason Miller was selected as the Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year and Tampa Bay's Bryan Baker as the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year.

Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander was voted executive of the year for the second time following his win in 2019.

Wheeler, a 36-year-old right-hander, was 14-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 193 and walking 47 in 162 innings. He was 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 24 starts last year, when he didn't pitch after Aug. 15 and had thoracic outlet decompression surgery.

Alvarez, 29, won his first AL batting title, hitting .316 with 42 homers, 106 RBIs and a 1.033 OPS over a career-high 158 games. He was limited to 48 games in 2025 because of a broken right hand and sprained left ankle.

Voting was conducted by MLB.com's 30 team beat writers.

Others receiving NL votes included Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara, Cincinnati reliever Tejay Antone, Padres infielder Ty France, Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II, Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Jones, Milwaukee outfielder Garrett Mitchell and Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Others getting AL votes included New York Yankees right-handers Paul Blackburn and Gerrit Cole, Cleveland/Washington pitcher Foster Griffin, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Voters for the MLB reliever awards included Hoffman, Rivera, fellow Hall of Famers Rollie Fingers and Billy Wagner, and John Franco, Joe Nathan and Troy Percival. Earlier in the day, Miller and Toronto's Louis Varland won the Baseball Writers' Association of America's inaugural Relievers of the Year awards.

Balloting for the DH award was by team beat writers, broadcasters and public relations departments. Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies was second for the second straight season.

Voting for executive of the year was by the 30 teams, which cast ballots before the postseason. Milwaukee president of baseball operations Matt Arnold finished second after winning the previous two years.

Past winners and distinguished players voted on the Hank Aaron Awards.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here