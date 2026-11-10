Less prep, more cheer with these 7 holiday hosting hacks

Estimated read time: 13-14 minutes

The holidays have a way of bringing everyone together. There's the familiar sound of laughter around the dinner table, the smell of something delicious coming from the kitchen and the excitement of making memories with family and friends.

But if you're the one hosting, there's also the grocery shopping, meal planning, cooking and inevitable question: How am I going to get everything done?

Here's a little holiday secret: You don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to make your gathering feel special.

Sometimes, the simplest touches make the biggest impression. A few festive cheese shapes, a cozy hot chocolate station or an unexpected twist on a holiday favorite can turn everyday ingredients into something guests will remember.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and Christmas celebrations not far behind, these seven easy hosting hacks will help you spend less time preparing and more time enjoying the people around your table.

Turn an ordinary cheese board into a holiday centerpiece

Who says you need to be a professional chef to create a beautiful holiday appetizer? With a few simple ingredients and a little creativity, you can turn an everyday cheese board into something festive.

The secret? Cookie cutters!

Start with slices of firm cheese, such as cheddar, colby jack, Monterey Jack or provolone. Choose slices thick enough to hold their shape, then use small cookie cutters to create festive designs.

For Thanksgiving, try leaves or pumpkins. For Christmas, switch to snowmen, trees or snowflakes.

Once you've made your cheese shapes, it's time to build your board.

Here's how to put it together:

Place two or three varieties of cheese on a large serving board or platter. Include your festive cutouts alongside cubes or slices for variety.

Add a few handfuls of crackers, pretzels or sliced baguette.

Fill the empty spaces with colorful additions like red and green grapes, apple slices, dried cranberries, nuts or berries.

Tuck in a few sprigs of rosemary for a festive finishing touch.

Hosting hack: Don't throw away the leftover cheese scraps from your cookie cutters! Save them in the refrigerator to use in scrambled eggs, grilled cheese sandwiches or homemade macaroni and cheese.

You can even arrange your ingredients in the shape of a Christmas tree or wreath for an extra festive presentation.

Best of all, you can cut the cheese shapes and prepare most of your ingredients ahead of time. Keep everything refrigerated until you're ready to assemble and serve.

Let a slow cooker do the work with a hot chocolate bar

Nothing says cozy quite like a warm mug of hot chocolate on a chilly afternoon.

Whether you're hosting a Friendsgiving, welcoming guests after a day of shopping or gathering the family for Christmas festivities, a hot chocolate bar is an easy way to make everyone feel at home.

And the best part? Your slow cooker does most of the work.

Instead of making individual mugs, prepare one big batch of rich, creamy hot chocolate and let guests customize their own drinks.

Easy slow cooker hot chocolate

Serves approximately 8

Ingredients:

6 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Pour the milk and heavy cream into a slow cooker.

Add the chocolate chips, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Whisk until the cocoa powder is mostly incorporated.

Cover and cook on low for approximately 2 hours, stirring every 20 to 30 minutes, until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is smooth. Cooking times may vary by slow cooker.

Stir in the vanilla extract just before serving.

Switch the slow cooker to its warm setting, provided it maintains a food-safe serving temperature of at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir occasionally and serve warm.

Now for the fun part: the toppings!

Set out small bowls or jars filled with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, crushed peppermint candies, chocolate shavings, cinnamon and caramel sauce. Add a few candy canes or cinnamon sticks for stirring.

Arrange mugs next to the slow cooker and let everyone create their own signature drink.

For a Thanksgiving gathering, try cinnamon, caramel and whipped cream. When Christmas rolls around, bring out the peppermint and chocolate shavings.

Hosting hack: Prepare your toppings the night before and keep anything perishable refrigerated. When guests arrive, all you need to do is set everything out and let them help themselves.

For younger guests, have an adult handle the hot chocolate ladle to prevent spills and burns.

Photo: nata_vkusidey - stock.adobe.com

Give butter the holiday treatment with a flavored butter board

Butter is already a holiday dinner staple, but with a few simple additions, it can become an appetizer all on its own.

Remember the butter board trend? It's a fun, shareable alternative to traditional dips, and it's surprisingly easy to make.

The idea is simple: Spread softened butter across a serving platter, add flavorful toppings and serve it with warm bread, crackers or rolls.

You can go sweet, savory or make one of each!

For a sweet honey-cinnamon butter board:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Optional toppings: extra honey, chopped pecans or a sprinkle of cinnamon

Mix the butter, honey, cinnamon and salt until smooth and fluffy. Spread it onto a clean serving platter using the back of a spoon, creating little swirls. Drizzle with extra honey and sprinkle with chopped pecans if desired.

Serve with warm dinner rolls, toasted baguette slices or even apple slices.

For a savory garlic-herb butter board:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 small garlic clove, finely minced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Pinch of salt and black pepper

Optional toppings: lemon zest or a drizzle of olive oil

Mix the ingredients together, spread the butter onto a platter and finish with extra herbs or a little lemon zest.

Pair it with crusty bread, crackers or warm rolls.

Hosting hack: Make your flavored butter a day or two ahead, cover and refrigerate it. Before serving, allow it to soften enough to spread easily.

For easy cleanup, use a washable serving platter rather than a porous wooden cutting board. Set out a small butter knife so guests can spread the butter onto their own bread, and return leftovers to the refrigerator promptly.

Whether you're serving Thanksgiving dinner rolls or Christmas appetizers, this is one little detail that can make an ordinary bread basket feel special.

Make dessert feel fancy with individual cheesecake cups

Holiday desserts don't have to involve complicated baking, elaborate decorating or hours in the kitchen.

Sometimes, the easiest way to make dessert feel special is to serve it in its own little cup.

Individual cheesecake cups are perfect for holiday entertaining because they look impressive, can be made ahead and don't require slicing or serving a whole cake.

Plus, you can customize them for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Easy no-bake cheesecake cups

Makes approximately 6 small servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup cold heavy whipping cream

1 cup crushed graham crackers or cookies

2 tablespoons melted butter

Your choice of toppings

Directions:

In a small bowl, mix the crushed graham crackers with the melted butter until evenly combined.

In a separate bowl, beat the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth.

In another bowl, whip the cold heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold it into the cream cheese mixture.

Spoon a layer of graham cracker crumbs into the bottom of six small dessert cups or glasses.

Add a layer of cheesecake filling, followed by another sprinkle of crumbs if desired.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving, then add your favorite toppings.

Make it festive:

For Thanksgiving, top each cup with a spoonful of pumpkin butter or pumpkin pie filling that has been fully cooked and cooled, then finish with cinnamon or crushed gingersnap cookies.

For Christmas, add chocolate cookie crumbs, chocolate shavings and a sprinkle of crushed peppermint candies.

You can also keep things simple with fresh strawberries, raspberries or a spoonful of fruit preserves.

Hosting hack: Assemble the cups the night before and refrigerate them in covered containers. Wait until just before serving to add crunchy toppings so they don't become soggy.

And if you don't have fancy dessert glasses, small clear cups or Mason jars work just as well!

Let guests build their own loaded mashed potato creations

Mashed potatoes are already a holiday favorite, so why not turn them into an interactive food station?

A loaded mashed potato bar is especially fun for Friendsgiving gatherings, casual holiday parties or celebrations with kids.

Instead of serving one big bowl of potatoes with the usual butter and gravy, let everyone build their own creation.

Start with creamy mashed potatoes:

For approximately 8 servings, you'll need:

3 pounds Yukon Gold or russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 cup warm milk

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Place the potatoes in a large pot, cover with cold water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.

Drain well, return the potatoes to the warm pot and mash with the butter and warm milk. Season with salt and pepper. Add a little more milk if needed to reach your preferred consistency.

Then set out the toppings:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Chopped chives or green onions

Crispy onions

Crumbled cooked bacon

Steamed broccoli

Warm gravy

Extra butter

Place the toppings in individual bowls and let guests mix and match.

For a fun presentation, serve the potatoes in small bowls or sturdy cups so guests can walk around and mingle.

Hosting hack: If you're preparing several dishes at once, transfer the mashed potatoes to a preheated slow cooker to keep them warm. Stir occasionally, add a splash of warm milk if needed and maintain a food-safe temperature of at least 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can also chop and prepare most of your toppings ahead of time, keeping perishable ingredients refrigerated until serving.

It's a simple way to turn a classic holiday side dish into something guests can make their own.

Make an impressive appetizer with baked brie

If you're looking for an appetizer that looks like it came from a restaurant but requires almost no effort, baked brie might be your new holiday favorite.

This creamy, melty cheese pairs beautifully with sweet and savory toppings, and it takes just a few ingredients to make something that feels special.

Easy cranberry-pecan baked brie

Ingredients:

1 wheel of brie cheese, approximately 8 ounces

1/4 cup cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

1 teaspoon honey, optional

Crackers or sliced baguette for serving

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place the brie in a small oven-safe baking dish or on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Leave the edible rind intact to help the cheese hold its shape.

Spoon the cranberry sauce over the top and sprinkle with chopped pecans.

Bake for approximately 12 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese is soft and warm in the center. Larger wheels may need a few additional minutes.

Remove from the oven, drizzle with honey if desired and let rest briefly before serving.

Serve with crackers, toasted baguette slices or crisp apple slices.

Hosting hack: Assemble the brie with its toppings ahead of time and refrigerate it until you're ready to bake. That way, you can pop it into the oven shortly before guests arrive and serve it warm.

Cranberry sauce makes this an especially good choice for Thanksgiving, but it works just as well for Christmas gatherings. You can also swap the cranberry sauce for fig jam or apricot preserves for a different flavor.

It's the kind of appetizer that looks impressive enough for a holiday party but is easy enough to make any time.

Photo: Istock/Koval Nadiya

Take the stress out of holiday mornings with a make-ahead breakfast

When you're hosting overnight guests, the holiday festivities don't end after dinner.

There's still breakfast to think about the next morning, and the last thing you want is to spend another morning juggling pans while everyone else relaxes.

That's where a make-ahead breakfast comes in.

A breakfast casserole can be assembled the night before and baked in the morning, giving you a warm, filling meal with minimal effort.

Easy overnight breakfast casserole

Serves approximately 8

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

6 cups cubed bread

1 cup cooked, crumbled breakfast sausage or diced ham, optional

1/2 cup diced bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Spread the bread cubes evenly across the bottom, followed by the cheese, cooked meat if using, bell peppers and green onions.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Pour the egg mixture evenly over the bread and toppings.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove the cover and bake for approximately 45 to 55 minutes, or until the center is set and reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Pair it with fresh fruit, yogurt or coffee for an easy holiday breakfast spread.

Hosting hack: Set out your plates, utensils and serving dishes the night before, too. In the morning, all you'll need to do is bake the casserole and enjoy a little extra time with your guests.

For something sweeter, refrigerated cinnamon rolls with a homemade cream cheese glaze are another easy option. Simply beat together 4 ounces of softened cream cheese, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1 to 2 tablespoons milk and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until smooth, then drizzle over warm, baked cinnamon rolls.

Because holiday mornings should be about making memories, not making a mess.

Photo: Istock/Drazen Zigic

The best holiday memories are made together

Some of the most meaningful holiday moments happen right in the kitchen. It's baking alongside family, sharing recipes passed down through generations or sneaking a taste of something delicious before dinner is served.

Others happen around the table, over a warm mug of hot chocolate or during conversations that stretch long after the meal is finished.

That's what makes holiday traditions special. It's not about preparing the perfect meal or having everything look just right. It's about the people, the familiar flavors and the memories made along the way.

And behind many of those favorite holiday dishes are dairy farm families who work year-round to produce the milk that becomes the cheese, butter, cream and other dairy foods we enjoy.

So this holiday season, whether you're trying a new hosting hack or making the same family recipe you've loved for years, remember to enjoy the moments that make the holidays meaningful.

After all, the best part of gathering isn't just what's on the table. It's the people who come together to share it.

Learn more about dairy foods and the farm families behind them at DairyWest.com.