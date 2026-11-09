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6 unique advent calendars we be you've never seen before

Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
The countdown to Christmas isn't officially here yet, but it's getting closer! If you're looking for an advent calendar to help count down the days, they've come a long way.

The countdown to Christmas isn't officially here yet, but it's getting closer! If you're looking for an advent calendar to help count down the days, they've come a long way. (anthropologie.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The countdown to Christmas isn't officially here yet, but it's getting closer! If you're looking for an advent calendar to help count down the days, they've come a long way.

KSL Lifestyle Contributor Mindy Dunyon shared a few creative advent calendars for every personality.

Red Bull Advent Calendar $58, Walmart

Callaway 12-Day Advent Calendar $37.99, Dick's Sporting Goods

12-Day Stationery Advent Calendar $85, Anthropologie

Mystery Tackle Box Fishmas 12 Day Advent Calendar $39.99, Target

Skidays Advents Calendar $89.99, or $54.99 on pre-order.

Tool Advent Calendar $82.99, Amazon

KSL has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by KSL. All prices are subject to change.

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