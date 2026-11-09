The 4 healthy habits Olympic athletes have that we everyday humans can have too

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SALT LAKE CITY — What do you have in common with an Olympic athlete?

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt completed an intense sports nutrition program with the International Olympic Committee. She shared four truths she took away for the everyday human.

Fuel For the Work Required

Treat Recovery as an Active Discipline

Master the Boring Basics Before Chasing Supplements

Use Routines to Eliminate Decision Fatigue

Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.