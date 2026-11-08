Two trains collide in Egypt, killing four people and injuring dozens more, authorities say

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At least four people have been killed and nearly 90 injured after two trains collided in Egypt, the health ministry says.

Several carriages were derailed after one train collided with the rear of another between Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations in Giza, near the capital Cairo, the Egyptian National Railways Authority said in a statement.

Dozens of ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to nearby hospitals, while cranes were deployed to remove the wreckage after traffic on the railroad was disrupted, Egyptian authorities said.

The Egyptian railway system, the oldest in Africa and the Middle East, has a long history of deadly accidents, including when a train lost control while approaching the main station in Ramses, igniting a fire that killed 25 people.

Another in 2017 occurred on the way to Alexandria, when a train derailed and collided head-on with another train, killing more than 40 people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.