Can't make heads or tails of it: A coin flip decides playoff spots for high school teams in Oklahoma

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 10:38 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. quarter dollar coin, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa.

FILE - The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. quarter dollar coin, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

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SEMINOLE, Okla. — So, you think your team got a bad deal when the initial set of College Football Playoff rankings came out?

Imagine how Nathan McCurley, the coach of Gore High School in Oklahoma, must feel.

His team's season ended around midnight on a coin flip in the parking lot of a catfish restaurant late Friday.

After the evening's action in District A-II-3, Gore, Liberty and Central Sallisaw finished in a three-way tie for the league's last two playoff spots.

The tie could not be broken using head-to-head matchups or point differential, so it ended up being a matter of heads or tails.

Moments after a representative from the state high school athletics association finished explaining the rules to the coaches standing in the parking lot, the coins flew. McCurley's came up heads. The other two coaches' came up tails.

McCurley took it well. After seeing he was the odd man out, he simply nodded his head and shook the other coaches' hands.

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See AP's full sports coverage here

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