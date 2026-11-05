Bronny James assigned to G League again by Lakers

Posted - Nov. 5, 2026 at 4:35 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James gets ready to warm up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James gets ready to warm up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

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LOS ANGELES — Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate again.

The Lakers made the move Thursday, also assigning first-round pick Cameron Carr to the Coachella Valley Lakers.

James has moved up and down between the NBA and the G League throughout his three-year career. The oldest son of LeBron James has only played mop-up minutes during the Lakers' 7-2 start to the current season, making five appearances and scoring 0.8 points per game in 2.4 minutes per contest despite the home fans regularly chanting for him late in those victories.

The Lakers kept Bronny James even after his famous father's departure for the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, but the guard has appeared in only 74 games in his three NBA seasons. He has been effective during his significant time in the G League, averaging 18.4 points and 4.4 assists per game over the past two seasons.

The Lakers moved their G League affiliate's home this season from their training complex in El Segundo, California, to Acrisure Arena outside Palm Springs. The G League team opens its regular season Friday while the NBA Lakers host Portland, one of only two teams to beat them this season.

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