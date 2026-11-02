The Miz among 4 members of World Series champion Brewers who are finalists for major BBWAA awards

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NEW YORK — Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is among four members of the World Series champions who are finalists for baseball's biggest individual awards.

The Miz, a heavy favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award, was one of the top three vote-getters in balloting for the prize by the Baseball Writers' Association of America at the conclusion of the regular season.

Finalists for all the major BBWAA awards were announced Monday night on MLB Network. Winners will be revealed next week.

Gold Glove second baseman Brice Turang is in the running for National League MVP, and Milwaukee skipper Pat Murphy could become the first to win three consecutive Manager of the Year awards. Brewers closer Trevor Megill is a finalist for NL Relief Pitcher of the Year, a new category this year in both leagues.

The awards finalists:

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is the favorite to win. Third baseman Junior Caminero from the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals are the other finalists.

Gold Glove center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs is expected to win after batting .280 with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases, becoming the seventh member of the 40-40 club. Turang and four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers are also finalists.

It's between Toronto right-hander Dylan Cease, Cleveland lefty Parker Messick and New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler. Messick's top-three finish as a rookie earns the Guardians an extra pick after the first round of the 2027 amateur draft.

Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves and fellow left-hander Cristopher Sánchez from the Philadelphia Phillies join Misiorowski.

Messick is also a candidate here, along with Detroit infielder Kevin McGonigle and Boston left-hander Payton Tolle.

New York Mets right fielder Carson Benge is joined by Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

The contenders are Tampa Bay closer Bryan Baker, Cleveland closer Cade Smith and Toronto closer Louis Varland.

The other candidates besides Megill are Philadelphia closer Jhoan Duran and San Diego closer Mason Miller.

Kevin Cash from the Rays, Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox and Will Venable from the Chicago White Sox are in the running.

Murphy's challengers are Philadelphia's Don Mattingly and Atlanta's Walt Weiss.

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