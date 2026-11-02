Thunder to honor former league MVP Russell Westbrook by retiring his No. 0 in February

Posted - Nov. 2, 2026 at 2:05 p.m.

Tim WillertAssociated Press
 
Russell Westbrook, speaks during the Zeta Live conference at David Geffen Hall on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York.

Russell Westbrook, speaks during the Zeta Live conference at David Geffen Hall on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday they will honor former league MVP Russell Westbrook by retiring his No. 0 in February.

Westbrook, 37, played 11 of his 18 NBA seasons with Oklahoma City and retired as team leader in games (821), points (18,859), rebounds (5,760), assists (6,897), steals (1,442), field goals (6,626) and minutes (28,329).

During that span he helped lead the Thunder to the third-best record in the NBA (.607; 538-348). The Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012, reached the playoffs nine times and made four Western Conference Finals appearances.

He was named MVP for the 2016-17 season after averaging a league-best 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.63 steals in 34.6 minutes per game to become the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. His 42 triple-doubles that season are an NBA record and his 209 career triple-doubles mark the most in NBA history.

"Many players make an impact but only great players leave a legacy. Russell Westbrook's legacy was built both on the court and in the community," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. "His mindset was relentless, his commitment deep. For all those reasons, Oklahomans consider him one of their own and his number will be raised to the rafters, in Oklahoma City forever."

Westbrook's number will be retired on Feb. 7 when the Thunder host the New York Knicks.

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