Notre Dame beats Villanova 74-72 in men's college basketball season opener in Rome

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ROME — Brady Koehler scored key baskets down the stretch and Notre Dame made a late comeback after trailing for most of the second half to beat Villanova 74-72 in the college basketball season opener in Rome on Sunday.

Villanova standout Tyler Perkins fouled out with 16.3 seconds to go. He led the Wildcats with 18 points.

The event — dubbed the Eternal City Tip-Off — included an audience with Villanova alumnus Pope Leo XIV for both teams and their fans on Saturday.

Both teams are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

Koehler and Braeden Smith led Notre Dame, which has 10 new players, with 16 points each.

Koehler's dunk cut Villanova's lead to one point with 1:36 remaining and Logan Duncomb hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 to go to give Notre Dame its first lead of the second half, 70-68.

Koehler sank two free throws to put the Fighting Irish up 74-70 with 4 seconds remaining and essentially seal it.

Villanova is looking for a revival after four years without winning a game at the NCAA Tournament: A three-year absence followed the sudden retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright and then the Wildcats had a first-round loss to Utah State last season.

Luigi Suigo, the 7-foot-3 Italian making his Villanova debut on home soil, had two dunks and showed his range with a 3-pointer to finish with seven points.

When he scored, the arena announcer yelled, "Su-su-su Suigo."

The nonconference game between the two Catholic universities was played at the 11,000-seat Palazzo dello Sport, which is located about a half-hour drive from the Vatican.

Villanova had many more fans in attendance.

It's a doubleheader and a women's game between the two schools was up next.

Notre Dame faces another Catholic school in its home opener against Mercyhurst on Thursday.

Villanova faces two more Catholic schools in its next two games: The Wildcats play Holy Cross in their home opener on Friday and then meet La Salle four days later.

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