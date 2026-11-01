Antonelli on brink of history at Mexico City GP, needing only ninth-place finish to seal F1 title

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MEXICO CITY — Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is aiming to become the youngest driver in history to win a Formula 1 championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.

A ninth-place finish is all the 20-year-old driver needs, regardless of the results of his teammate George Russell or Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, his closest rivals, to achieve the feat and break the record set by Sebastian Vettel, who became champion at age 23 in 2010.

Antonelli, who won the United States Grand Prix last week from pole, will start from fourth on the grid, while Hamilton will set off from pole position.

Russell began the season as Mercedes' No. 1 driver and won the first race of the year in Australia, but Antonelli has since won nine grands prix.

Antonelli can also become the first Italian driver to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953, while Mercedes can also clinch the constructors' title on Sunday for the first time since 2021.

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