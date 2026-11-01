Alcaraz beats De Minaur to win Vienna Open without dropping a set to clinch fourth title this year

Updated - Nov. 1, 2026 at 9:03 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 7:59 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Australia's Alex de Minaur during the singles final of the Vienna Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Australia's Alex de Minaur during the singles final of the Vienna Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

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VIENNA — Seven-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-4 to win the Vienna Open on Sunday and defeat his opponent for the seventh time in as many meetings.

Alcaraz has beaten the Australian on grass and clay as well as on indoor and outdoor hard courts.

He sealed his latest victory with trademark panache.

Alcaraz drew his opponent to the net with a sliced backhand drop shot. De Minaur retrieved it but Alcaraz lobbed him with a backhand and, after the Australian volleyed that shot back near the net, clipped a cross-court forehand that landed just in.

The second-seeded Spaniard looked jubilant and cracked a broad smile after clinching his fourth title this year — including the Australian Open for a career Grand Slam — and his 28th overall.

"I tried to be aggressive and show him that if he wants to win, he has to play better, more aggressive, more solid, and be smarter than me," Alcaraz said. "I'm just really happy that at the end I found my way, played great. Obviously, it has been a really emotional and amazing week for me."

Alcaraz is returning to full fitness, having been hampered by injury and fatigue this season.

The fifth-seeded De Minaur was looking for his second title of the year.

He advanced to the final of the ATP 500 event with a semifinal win against Alexander Zverev, who goes top of the rankings on Monday. Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in the other semi.

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