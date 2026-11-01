Miyu Yamashita holds off Yan Liu to defend her LPGA Maybank Championship title

Posted - Nov. 1, 2026 at 1:08 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Miyu Yamashita of Japan celebrates after winning the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Miyu Yamashita of Japan celebrates after winning the LPGA Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Miyu Yamashita successfully defended her title at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship on Sunday, beating China's Yan Liu by two strokes.

The 2025 Women's British Open winner and third-round leader had a 72-hole total of 22-under 266 after a final round 68 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. She won last year's Malaysian tournament after a three-way playoff.

The Japanese golfer had five birdies Sunday, for just the one bogey at the par-4 9th, in a near perfect week where she led from Friday's second round until the final hole.

It was the 25-year-old's fifth career title and second in the LPGA Tour this season after she took a wire-to-wire, nine-stroke victory in the [CPKC Women's Open](<https://Diminutive Japanese star Miyu Yamashita matched the LPGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record Sunday in a wire-to-wire, nine-stroke victory in the CPKC Women's Open at Royal Mayfair.>) at Royal Mayfair in Edmonton, Alberta in August.

On the back of Saturday's 63 to surge into contention, Yan kept in touch throughout the final round as she also shot a 68, but couldn't quite close the gap to the nerveless Yamashita and finished at 18-under 268.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who led after the first round, shot 69 Sunday and was tied for third with amateur player Marisa Tojai (67) of Thailand a further shot back.

Australia's Robyn Choi was fifth at 17-under 271 after a 69.

Next week, the LPGA's four-week, late-season Asian swing ends with the Toto Japan Classic at Omitama outside Tokyo.

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See AP's full golf coverage here

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