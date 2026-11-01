Miyu Yamashita holds off Yan Liu to defend her LPGA Maybank Championship title

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KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Miyu Yamashita successfully defended her title at the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship on Sunday, beating China's Yan Liu by two strokes.

The 2025 Women's British Open winner and third-round leader had a 72-hole total of 22-under 266 after a final round 68 on the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club course. She won last year's Malaysian tournament after a three-way playoff.

The Japanese golfer had five birdies Sunday, for just the one bogey at the par-4 9th, in a near perfect week where she led from Friday's second round until the final hole.

It was the 25-year-old's fifth career title and second in the LPGA Tour this season after she took a wire-to-wire, nine-stroke victory in the [CPKC Women's Open](<https://Diminutive Japanese star Miyu Yamashita matched the LPGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record Sunday in a wire-to-wire, nine-stroke victory in the CPKC Women's Open at Royal Mayfair.>) at Royal Mayfair in Edmonton, Alberta in August.

On the back of Saturday's 63 to surge into contention, Yan kept in touch throughout the final round as she also shot a 68, but couldn't quite close the gap to the nerveless Yamashita and finished at 18-under 268.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who led after the first round, shot 69 Sunday and was tied for third with amateur player Marisa Tojai (67) of Thailand a further shot back.

Australia's Robyn Choi was fifth at 17-under 271 after a 69.

Next week, the LPGA's four-week, late-season Asian swing ends with the Toto Japan Classic at Omitama outside Tokyo.

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