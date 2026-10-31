1 dead, 6 wounded in targeted shooting at California Spirit Halloween store, police say

Updated - Oct. 31, 2026 at 10:49 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 5:43 a.m.

Sydney Bishop, Karina TsuiCNN
 
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Spirit Halloween in Fairfield, California, on October 30.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at a Spirit Halloween in Fairfield, California, on October 30. (KCRA via CNN Newsource)

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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

One person was killed and six others injured after a shooting inside a shopping mall at a Spirit Halloween store in Fairfield, California, on Friday night, police said.

Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall told reporters late Friday that the shooting happened at the Solano Town Center shopping mall, around 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Based on preliminary information, the shooting "is believed to have stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect" inside the store, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and reviewing evidence "to identify the individual responsible," police said, adding they are not yet disclosing the identities of any victims.

The FBI's Sacramento field office said it had deployed its evidence response team to assist Fairfield police.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," Spirit Halloween said. "We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this event."

The incident took place on the eve of Halloween, when many shoppers were likely making last-minute preparations for the holiday. Police said officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m. local time.

A man at the scene who spoke with CNN affiliate KCRA said his wife was by the store's wig section when shots rang out and she ran out the emergency exit.

"She said she heard five big bangs … it was loud," David Bernal told KCRA. "She's at home right now and still in shock."

"She just told me she heard some shots and people running, yelling and crying," Bernal said.

Solano Town Center boasts more than 130 shops and restaurants, according to its website. The shopping center canceled its scheduled "Mall-O-Ween!" event for Saturday evening, which would have included "mall-wide trick-or treating" for children. Solano Town Center will continue to be open during regular business hours on Halloween, it said.

According to Spirit Halloween, the store will remain closed "out of respect for those impacted and to support the ongoing investigation."

By Gun Violence Archive's count, there have been at least 388 mass shootings nationwide so far this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

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