Suns' Dillon Brooks ejected from game for kicking Nuggets' Jamal Murray in the groin

Updated - Oct. 30, 2026 at 10:42 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 30, 2026 at 9:48 p.m.

David BrandtAssociated Press
 
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives around Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan, left, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Oct 30, 2026, in Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) drives around Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan, left, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Friday, Oct 30, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

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PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected Friday night in a 127-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets for kicking Jamal Murray in the groin.

Brooks attempted a turnaround jumper in the third quarter with Murray guarding, and when Brooks fell backward he kicked his right leg forward, making contact with Murray.

Brooks was called for an offensive foul and Murray was writhing in pain on the court for a few moments before eventually getting up and staying in the game. The officials reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection.

Brooks was leading the Suns with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting at the time of his ejection.

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