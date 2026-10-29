Comforting (and Healthy) Sweet Potato Turkey Chili

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

This bowl of chili is equal parts healthy and comforting.

It's the recipe you need now to balance all the sugar that is coming. This turkey chili is a healthy bowl to fill up bellies before trick-or-treating.

Suzy Bunker shared the recipe.

Sweet Potato Turkey Chili

INGREDIENTS

2 Tbsp. avocado or olive oil

1 small sweet onion, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely diced

1-2 lb. ground turkey (93/7 %)

4 c. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (optional)

2 ½ Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp.. cumin

1 ½ tsp. paprika (or you can use smoked paprika if you prefer)

1 Tbsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. cinnamon

28 oz. crushed tomatoes (no salt added)

1 can tomato sauce

1 can green chilis or some hot sauce (optional for heat)

1 c. chicken broth or water

15 oz. sweet whole kernel corn canned, drained & rinsed

15 oz. black beans canned, drained & rinsed

1 bunch cilantro

1 lime, juiced

Other Toppings:

tortilla chips or strips

Greek yogurt or sour cream

cheddar cheese

METHOD

In a large saucepan, or Dutch oven, drizzle olive oil. Add onions and cook for 3 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Push onions to the side and add ground turkey. Continue cooking over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, or until turkey is almost cooked through. Crumble cooked turkey using a potato masher. Add sweet potatoes and saute for another 2 minutes. In a small bowl combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Pour crushed tomatoes, green chiles, chicken broth and seasoning ingredients into the chili mixture. Mix chili thoroughly and reduce heat to low. Cover pot and simmer for 20-25 minutes. Rinse & drain the corn and black beans. Add to soup. Cover and simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Season the soup with extra salt & pepper if needed. Then add the chopped cilantro & lime. Serve with desired toppings!

_Find more recipes from Suzy Bunker on Instagram, @cook_healthy_with_suzy._