Comforting (and Healthy) Sweet Potato Turkey Chili

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
This bowl of chili is equal parts healthy and comforting.
It's the recipe you need now to balance all the sugar that is coming. This turkey chili is a healthy bowl to fill up bellies before trick-or-treating.
Suzy Bunker shared the recipe.
Sweet Potato Turkey Chili
INGREDIENTS
- 2 Tbsp. avocado or olive oil
- 1 small sweet onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely diced
- 1-2 lb. ground turkey (93/7 %)
- 4 c. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (optional)
- 2 ½ Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 Tbsp.. cumin
- 1 ½ tsp. paprika (or you can use smoked paprika if you prefer)
- 1 Tbsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon
- 28 oz. crushed tomatoes (no salt added)
- 1 can tomato sauce
- 1 can green chilis or some hot sauce (optional for heat)
- 1 c. chicken broth or water
- 15 oz. sweet whole kernel corn canned, drained & rinsed
- 15 oz. black beans canned, drained & rinsed
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced
Other Toppings:
- tortilla chips or strips
- Greek yogurt or sour cream
- cheddar cheese
METHOD
- In a large saucepan, or Dutch oven, drizzle olive oil. Add onions and cook for 3 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook for another minute.
- Push onions to the side and add ground turkey. Continue cooking over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, or until turkey is almost cooked through. Crumble cooked turkey using a potato masher.
- Add sweet potatoes and saute for another 2 minutes.
- In a small bowl combine chili powder, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Mix to combine.
- Pour crushed tomatoes, green chiles, chicken broth and seasoning ingredients into the chili mixture. Mix chili thoroughly and reduce heat to low.
- Cover pot and simmer for 20-25 minutes.
- Rinse & drain the corn and black beans. Add to soup. Cover and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.
- Season the soup with extra salt & pepper if needed. Then add the chopped cilantro & lime. Serve with desired toppings!
_Find more recipes from Suzy Bunker on Instagram, @cook_healthy_with_suzy._
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