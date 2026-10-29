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4 ways to stay grounded when a heated conversation feels personal

Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Suddenly, you're defending your character instead of discussing whose turn it was to empty the dishwasher.

Suddenly, you're defending your character instead of discussing whose turn it was to empty the dishwasher. (fizkes - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever had one sharp comment turn a simple disagreement into an argument that ruins your day? Suddenly, you're defending your character instead of discussing whose turn it was to empty the dishwasher.

KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend shared four ways to stay grounded when a conversation gets heated and feels personal.

Don't Make Their Perspective Your Mirror

Slow the Roll to Deepen Understanding

Clarify the Real Story Before You Fight It

Eliminate Regrets By Responding From Your Higher Self

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.

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