4 ways to stay grounded when a heated conversation feels personal

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SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever had one sharp comment turn a simple disagreement into an argument that ruins your day? Suddenly, you're defending your character instead of discussing whose turn it was to empty the dishwasher.

KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend shared four ways to stay grounded when a conversation gets heated and feels personal.

Don't Make Their Perspective Your Mirror

Slow the Roll to Deepen Understanding

Clarify the Real Story Before You Fight It

Eliminate Regrets By Responding From Your Higher Self

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.