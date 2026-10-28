Win tickets to the Salt Lake Family Gift Show!

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesUtah Jazz take San Antonio Spurs to overtime, fall in final frameWill Utah pursue autonomous transit? Here's what UTA says could be in the future'Fighting for others': Utah lawmakers laud Dolores Huerta following her deathMore stories you may be interested in St. George man accused of possessing more than 300 child sex abuse images Charges dismissed against man accused of assaulting another man, setting him on fire UN condemns US economic embargo of Cuba though more nations sit out after Trump push