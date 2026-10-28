Win tickets to Jenny Oaks Baker!

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News stories'Fighting for others': Utah lawmakers laud Dolores Huerta following her deathDollar General overcharged shoppers, FTC and states allege in lawsuitUtah leads the nation in dropped homeowners insurance policies. Here's whyMore stories you may be interested in Dollar General overcharged shoppers, FTC and states allege in lawsuit Utah leads the nation in dropped homeowners insurance policies. Here's why St. George man accused of possessing more than 300 child sex abuse images