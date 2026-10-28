No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa makes NBA debut for Wizards against Cavaliers

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 4:42 p.m.

Joe ReedyAssociated Press
 
Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa looks on while wearing street clothes during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Washington, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa looks on while wearing street clothes during an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Washington, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

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CLEVELAND — Washington forward AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft, was in the starting lineup for his debut Wednesday night as the Wizards faced the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dybantsa was sidelined the first four games due to a sprained ankle. Coach Brian Keefe said the 6-foot-9 rookie would be on a minutes restriction.

"This is his first game. I just want him to enjoy it. It's obviously a great milestone for him and his family, so just excited for him," Keefe said.

Dybantsa — who led the nation with 25.5 points per game at BYU last season —is one of three No. 1 picks on Washington's roster, along with Deandre Ayton (2018) and Anthony Davis (2012).

The Wizards are 2-2 after starting last season 1-15.

"You've seen in the preseason, his impact on both ends of the floor. His ability to get out in transition, his ability to be in the passing lanes, disrupt the game. Like I said, I'm just excited for him to be on the court tonight," Keefe said.

The Wizards also announced Wednesday that forward Justin Champagnie had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which happened during the first quarter of Monday's game against Charlotte. The team did not have a timetable on his return.

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