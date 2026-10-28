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It's time to stop believing these 6 fitness myths

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Excuses are one thing, but sometimes what's really holding us back is believing things about exercise that just aren't true.

Excuses are one thing, but sometimes what's really holding us back is believing things about exercise that just aren't true. (AntonioDiaz - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Excuses are one thing, but sometimes what's really holding us back is believing things about exercise that just aren't true.

Julie Labrum is an exercise instructor and owner of The Platforme Fitness Studio in Draper. She shared six fitness myths we can kick to the curb.

You have to do cardio to lose body fat.

Lifting heavy weights will make women bulky.

If you aren't sweating, it isn't working.

You need an hour to get a good workout.

It's too late to build strength after 50.

Rest days mean you're losing progress.

_Find more fitness advice from Julie Labrum on Instagram, @julie_today._

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