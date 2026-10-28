French protests push UEFA to switch date of Europa League game in Rennes

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 5:14 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Police use a water cannon after a demonstration against rising living costs in Rennes, France, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Police use a water cannon after a demonstration against rising living costs in Rennes, France, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

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NYON, Switzerland — The prospect of a general strike in France next week amid national protests on cost of living issues has pushed UEFA to change a Europa League match date in Rennes.

UEFA said Rennes will now host Olympiakos of Greece on Wednesday of next week at 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) instead of the Europa League's scheduled program Thursday.

French trade unions are calling for a Nov. 5 general strike during widespread protests that began with students raising concerns about school conditions.

UEFA said it was informed by French public authorities that routine security around the game in Rennes could not be assured on Nov. 5.

The earlier kickoff time next Wednesday avoids a clash with 6:45 p.m. Central European Time (1745 GMT) starts in two Champions League games: Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool and AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid.

The French league also has moved games scheduled this Saturday when police and public authorities are dealing with planned marches and protests.

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