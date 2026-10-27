Junior Caminero injures foot during Rays' rally but says he'll play in World Series Game 5

Posted - Oct. 27, 2026 at 11:55 p.m.

Zak GilbertAssociated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero takes batting practice prior to Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero takes batting practice prior to Game 4 of baseball's World Series, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star slugger Junior Caminero injured his left foot during the Tampa Bay Rays' late rally in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night but said he'll play Wednesday in Game 5.

Caminero began limping after reaching on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Ortiz leading off the 12th inning, the start of a dramatic comeback for a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that kept the Rays' season alive. Caminero ran first-to-third on Liam Hicks' single before being replaced by pinch-runner Cedric Mullins.

Caminero didn't reveal the extent of his injury but said it didn't matter with Tampa Bay on the brink of elimination.

"If my foot is broken," Caminero said, "I'll play tomorrow."

The 23-year-old Caminero had 42 home runs and 101 RBIs while playing all 162 games during the regular season. He has just one homer and five RBIs in 13 games this postseason.

The Rays are hitting .195 with a single home run in the World Series. Manager Kevin Cash believes his team needs its best hitter in the lineup to keep its season going.

"He'll play tomorrow on one leg," Cash said. "I'll make sure of it."

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See AP's full MLB coverage here

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