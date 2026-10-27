NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's OT buzzer-beater lifts Celtics over Nets

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes
Oct 28 (Field Level Media) - Jayson Tatum made an elbow jumper as time expired in overtime to give the Boston Celtics a 125-124 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Tatum scored a game-high 40 points and hit a career-high 18 free throws on 22 attempts. Paul George added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won its third game in a row.
Michael Porter Jr. amassed 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who fell to 0-4. Julius Randle finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.
Brooklyn trailed 117-114 late in the fourth quarter, but Mikel Brown Jr. sent the game to overtime by making a 3-pointer with one second left.
Knicks 111, Pistons 97
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 13 of his game-high 27 points during a decisive third-quarter run as host New York rallied past Detroit for its first win of the season.
The Knicks outscored the Pistons 37-13 in the third and held off a fourth- quarter rally to avoid becoming the first defending NBA champion to open 0-4 since the Boston Celtics in 1969-70. Towns also pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson produced 23 points and seven assists.
Paul Reed had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who were seeking their first 4-0 start since the 2018-19 season. Cade Cunningham totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Spurs 130, Kings 103
Victor Wembanyama poured in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just 27 minutes, and Julian Champagnie canned eight first-half 3-pointers as host San Antonio steamrolled Sacramento.
San Antonio set league season highs for points (80), assists (23) and 3-pointers (13) in a half in a near-complete performance before the break. Champagnie finished with 26 points as the Spurs won their second game in a row.
De'Andre Hunter put up 24 points for the Kings, who dropped to 0-4 on the season. Zach LaVine added 22, and Domantas Sabonis amassed 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.
(--Field Level Media)