NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum's OT buzzer-beater lifts Celtics over Nets

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Oct 28 (Field Level Media) - Jayson Tatum made an elbow jumper as time expired ​in overtime to give the Boston Celtics a 125-124 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Tatum scored a game-high 40 points and ‌hit a career-high 18 free throws on 22 attempts. Paul George added 20 points, seven rebounds and ⁠seven assists for Boston, which won ​its third game in a row.

Michael ⁠Porter Jr. amassed 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who fell ‌to 0-4. Julius Randle ‌finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Brooklyn trailed 117-114 late in the ⁠fourth quarter, but Mikel Brown Jr. sent ⁠the game to overtime by making a 3-pointer with one second left.

Knicks 111, Pistons 97

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 13 of his game-high 27 points during a decisive third-quarter run as host New York rallied past Detroit for its first win of the season.

The Knicks outscored the Pistons 37-13 in the third ‌and held off a fourth- quarter rally to ​avoid becoming the first defending NBA champion to open 0-4 since the Boston Celtics in 1969-70. Towns also pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson produced 23 points and seven assists.

Paul Reed had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who were seeking their first 4-0 start since the 2018-19 season. Cade Cunningham totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and eight ​assists.

Spurs 130, Kings 103

Victor Wembanyama poured in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just ‌27 minutes, and ‌Julian Champagnie ⁠canned eight first-half 3-pointers as host San Antonio steamrolled Sacramento.

San Antonio set league season highs for points (80), assists (23) and 3-pointers (13) in a half in a near-complete performance before the break. Champagnie finished with 26 points as the Spurs won their second ‌game in a row.

De'Andre Hunter ​put up 24 points for the Kings, ‌who dropped to 0-4 ⁠on the season. ​Zach LaVine added 22, and Domantas Sabonis amassed 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

(--Field ​Level Media)