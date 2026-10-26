PSG goes top of Ligue 1 with win over Lyon while Sevilla returns to winning ways

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 4:25 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
PSG's Mika Godts scores his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon in Paris, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

PSG's Mika Godts scores his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon in Paris, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

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Paris Saint-Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 after beating Lyon 2-0 on Monday, while Sevilla snapped a four-game winless run by defeating Osasuna by the same score in La Liga.

Senny Mayulu rifled home an 18-meter strike seven minutes after coming off the bench to break Lyon's resistance and set PSG on its way to an eighth straight win in all competitions.

Both teams started the match on 14 points but PSG had confidence, momentum and home turf that Lyon managed to resist until Mayulu's goal.

Twelve minutes later, Mika Godts settled the game with a well-taken effort to finish off a fast break.

PSG moved one point clear of Rennes. Lyon remained in fifth place.

Isaac Romero scored against Aston Villa in the Champions League and against Levante before being sent off. For the visit of Osasuna he made his presence felt after 24 minutes.

Romero took Youssouf Fofana's clever layoff and lashed it home from the edge of the box to put Sevilla ahead.

Felix Correia, who also scored in the 3-3 draw with Levante two weeks ago, got the second for Sevilla eight minutes from time.

It was a welcome return to form for a side that lost three of its last four games against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Aston Villa.

The result left Sevilla in sixth place. Osasuna remained in 12th, six points back.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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