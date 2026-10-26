Pope fit enough to make Latin America trip next month, Vatican says

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

Alvise ArmelliniReuters
 
Pope Leo waves as he leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, during which he called for an end to hostilities in Yemen and expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Taiz, at the Vatican, October 25, 2026.

Pope Leo waves as he leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, during which he called for an end to hostilities in Yemen and expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Taiz, at the Vatican, October 25, 2026. (REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri)

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VATICAN CITY, Oct 26 — Pope Leo's trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will go ahead, the ​Vatican said on Monday, indicating that Leo's recovery from lung cancer surgery was on track and that he was fit enough to make the November 6-17 journey.

The ‌71-year-old pontiff is recovering from an October 13 surgery in which doctors removed the lower lobe of his right ⁠lung and diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma, ​the most common form of lung cancer.

"The ⁠Holy Father's recovery after the surgery continues, and the latest medical examinations attest to his ‌good health and favorable ‌clinical condition," the Vatican said in a statement, citing Leo's personal physician Luigi ⁠Carbone.

"Based on his current clinical status, as well ⁠as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking his upcoming apostolic journey," the statement said.

POPE RETURNING TO FAMILIAR REGION

Leo's South America tour is set to be one of the most intense foreign trips taken by a Catholic leader in decades. The pope is scheduled to travel some ‌31,000 km (19,300 miles) over the 10-city tour and give 36 ​speeches.

The Vatican said the trip would proceed with no changes to the previously published agenda.

Leo had spent decades as a missionary in Peru before his predecessor Francis called him back to Rome in 2023 and promoted him to Vatican positions, so the trip will mark a homecoming of sorts for the first US pontiff.

"I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I've experienced so many moments of my life," ​he said in the Vatican message.

"May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts ‌to one another, ‌strengthen our communion ⁠as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy," Leo said.

In its statement, the Vatican said Leo was "adjusting his daily schedule in consultation with his doctors to prioritize his recovery while continuing to fulfil the responsibilities of his ministry."

On Sunday, the ‌pope addressed the faithful in ​St Peter's Square, but on doctors' advice he ‌cancelled a day visit to ⁠the central Italian ​town of Assisi, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones and ​Tomasz Janowski)

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