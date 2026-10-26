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HONG KONG, Oct 26 — ​A fire broke out at a waste ‌management facility on an ⁠artificial island ​off ⁠Hong Kong's southwestern coast ‌on Monday, ‌sending large plumes of ⁠thick, ⁠black smoke billowing into the air, the city's fire department said.

The fire occurred ‌on the ​island that houses an incinerator and waste management facilities off the south coast of Lantau island.

Firefighters were ​deployed to ‌battle ‌the blaze, ⁠the department said. No casualties have been reported so ‌far.

(Reporting by Clare ​Jim; ‌Editing by ⁠Anne ​Marie Roantree and Lincoln ​Feast.)