Large fire breaks out on island off Hong Kong

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 1:03 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 1:00 a.m.

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HONG KONG, Oct 26 — ​A fire broke out at a waste ‌management facility on an ⁠artificial island ​off ⁠Hong Kong's southwestern coast ‌on Monday, ‌sending large plumes of ⁠thick, ⁠black smoke billowing into the air, the city's fire department said.

The fire occurred ‌on the ​island that houses an incinerator and waste management facilities off the south coast of Lantau island.

Firefighters were ​deployed to ‌battle ‌the blaze, ⁠the department said. No casualties have been reported so ‌far.

(Reporting by Clare ​Jim; ‌Editing by ⁠Anne ​Marie Roantree and Lincoln ​Feast.)

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