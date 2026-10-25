Final round in Bermuda scrapped; 2-man playoff set for Monday morning

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Oct 25 (Field Level Media) - The Butterfield Bermuda ​Championship is headed for a Monday playoff between Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman after ‌play was scrapped Sunday due to inclement weather and the ⁠PGA Tour shortened regulation ​to 54 holes.

Golfers waited ⁠for word from the tour after it ‌was decided early ‌on Sunday that the entire fourth round ⁠would be postponed due ⁠to heavy rain and high winds. The next update came at 5:17 p.m. local time at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

"Due to the unfavorable weather forecast for Monday at ‌the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and ​the uncertainty surrounding the completion of the entire final round on Monday, the tournament results will be considered final through 54 holes in accordance with PGA Tour regulations," the tour said in a statement.

The playoff between Smotherman and ​the Irishman Power is tentatively scheduled for ‌9 a.m. local ‌time ⁠Monday. They will compete in a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner.

Smotherman, who captured his first PGA Tour title earlier this month at the ‌Bank of Utah Championship, ​and Power were tied ‌at 16-under-par 197 ⁠after three ​rounds.

Wind gusts topped 40 mph on Sunday morning.

(--Field ​Level Media)