Borr Drilling rig sinks off Gabon, five personnel missing

Updated - Oct. 25, 2026 at 3:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 25, 2026 at 12:30 a.m.

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Oct 25 — Borr Drilling's Prospector 5 drilling rig sank ​during jacking operations off the coast of Gabon as it prepared for ‌a drilling campaign, with 5 of the 115 people ⁠on board unaccounted ​for, the company ⁠said on Sunday.

"Preliminary information indicates that ‌the rig experienced ‌a punch-through event during preload activities, resulting ⁠in loss of ⁠stability and the subsequent sinking of the rig," the offshore drilling contractor said.

The Prospector 5 oil and gas rig, owned and operated by Borr, is contracted to ‌support BW Energy's drilling ​operations off Gabon, it said.

"We are deeply concerned for those who remain unaccounted for and everyone affected by this incident," said Borr Drilling Chief Executive Bruno Morand.

"Our immediate priority is supporting the ongoing ​search and rescue efforts and the ‌welfare of ‌all ⁠personnel involved."

Panoro Energy, which holds a 17.5% stake in the field, said production had been halted, adding that there were no ‌reports of damage ​or accidental discharges.

(Reporting by ‌Akanksha Khushi and ⁠Gnaneshwar ​Rajan in BengaluruEditing by William Mallard and David ​Goodman)

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