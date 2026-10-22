2027 Tour de France visits 3 different nations early and has most time trial kilometers since 2012

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PARIS — The 2027 Tour de France will visit three different nations in the first three days before competitors put in the most time trial kilometers in 15 years.

The route next year was unveiled on Thursday, with the Tour starting from Scotland capital Edinburgh on a rare Grand Depart on a Friday — July 2 — and then going to England and Wales before transferring to France until July 25.

The race drew huge crowds the other times it started in Britain — in England in 2007 and 2014. Three British riders have won the Tour: Bradley Wiggins in 2012, four-time champion Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas in 2018, with all riding for Team Sky.

Wiggins took advantage of lengthy individual time trial stages in his title-winning year. The combined length of the stages in 2027 — firstly in Chambord and then in Toulouse, totaling 71 kilometers — makes it the most ITT-intensive edition of the Tour since 2012.

There are six mountain stages along the route, taking in finishes at the Grand Colombier (Stage 9), Les Saisies for the first time (Stage 11), and the Col du Portet (Stage 18).

With reigning champion Tadej Pogacar bidding for a record-breaking sixth title, cycling's biggest race could be decided in the Pyrenees during the final week. A mammoth Stage 18 features two iconic climbs — the Col du Tourmalet before the Col du Portet — that are being paired for the first time. Racers must ascend Le Soulor and the Hourquette d'Ancizan that day, too.

Britain is also hosting the first three of the nine total stages in the women's race, won last year by Dutch rider Demi Vollering.

It starts on July 30 from Leeds, and will take in trips to Manchester, Sheffield and then London before moving to France.

The event ends atop the Puy de Dôme in the Massif Central on Aug. 7, the day of the longest stage.

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